ApHC Trainers Benefit a Huge Success

Last week we told you about a unique event being hosted at the GEAR show to raise funds for the ApHC Trainer’s Benefit Fund. The flour face wheelbarrow race and “Ladies” drag class were a complete success and raised over $6300 for the ApHC trainers in need.

Thank you to Noelle Schmidt who shared some of her photos from the event for all of us to enjoy! Be sure to look in FB for a video of the antics as well.

The fundraising auction for the ApHC Auction is currently being organized and we will have the details when they become available.

To donate to the ApHC Trainers Benefit Fund CLICK HERE





