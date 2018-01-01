And That’s a Wrap!
As the 2018 Silver Dollar Circuit winds down for another year we are so honored to have been able to share this week with you.
Being a part of the action and witnessing the triumphs in and out of the ring is what makes our job so much fun. Shows like the Silver Dollar Circuit are a chance to catch up with old friends, spend time with horse show family and compete with the best of the best.
The shopping in the Western Market was exceptional as always and whether you were hunting for a new hat or show outfit, or something more casual they had your needs covered! Show Me Again’s booth sparkled in the mezzanine with all the dazzling outfits!
The Silver Dollar Circuit is such a unique show, with a schedule and facility that allow for some R&R between classes and a sense of family between the exhibitor. I could tell that as large as the show was this year (Nearly at capacity to maintain the current schedule) exhibitors were happy with the growth, but at the same time content for it to stay as it is.
Those lucky enough to walk away from the Silver Dollar Circuit with a prize will be leaving with something to cherish. Gorgeous Blue Ribbon Saddles for the All Arounds, Kathy’s halters and headstalls, 5 Star Saddle pads, Kimes Ranch duffle bags, stunning logo coolers, medallions and the coveted horse head circuit champion trophies are all prizes worth drooling over. With incredible sponsors including SmartPak, EMO Agency, Kimes Ranch, 5 Star Equine, Kathy’s, Equine Chronicle and more this show gets a lot of support from the industry.
To view all the placings from this year’s show please CLICK HERE.
To view all of our news, candids, videos, daily sparkle reports and more from the show CLICK HERE
Stay tuned for more coverage coming next week live from the Arizona Sun Circuit!
