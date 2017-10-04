ABI Equine Announces Purchase of Kiser Products & Stock

MISHAWAKA, INDIANA – October 4th, 2017

In a PleasureHorse.com exclusive release ABI Equine announced today the acquisition of the Kiser branded line of arena equipment as well as the shares in ABI Attachments, Inc. from the Kiser Family Trust. This transaction represents a unique and significant opportunity to enhance the growth of ABI Equine, a brand of ABI Attachments, Inc., and advance the Company’s strategic focus on growing its Equestrian line of products. These two transactions conclude a synergetic partnership between the two companies that started in the summer of 2004.

In a mutually beneficial transaction, ABI Attachments, Inc. has purchased the full line of Kiser Arena Drags and Water Trailers. On October 2nd, 2017, these products will be rebranded as the following:

- ABI Dragmaster

- ABI Speedmaster

- ABI Revolution

- ABI Water Trailer Line (300 compact – 1600 DOT)

In addition, the owners of ABI Attachments, Inc. purchased the shares of ABI Attachments, Inc. owned by the Kiser Family Trust.

“We still consider the Kiser family to be friends and have the greatest respect for them. They have brought a lot of knowledge and skills to the Equine industry when it comes to footing,” said Scott Holmes, ABI Attachments, Inc. President & Partner.

Visit ABI Equine at the All American Quarter Horse Congress to learn more about their great products.

About ABI Attachments, Inc. & ABI Equine

ABI Attachments, Inc. is based in Mishawaka, Indiana. Through its unique business structure, ABI is able to provide equipment direct to consumers with delivery straight to their home or ranch. The company’s customers include the equestrian community, sports turf managers, commercial contractors and residential property owners. To learn more about ABI Attachments, Inc. visit www.abiattachments.com.

ABI Equine, a division of ABI Attachments, Inc., is a leading provider of Arena Drags, Manure Spreaders & Water Trailers in North America. ABI Equine has been manufacturing the industry leading equipment for over 15 years. They have been instrumental in supplying equipment to major organizations such as the AQHA, NRHA, Lazy E Arena & the All American Quarter Horse Congress in order to prepare & maintain safe and competitive footing. To learn more about the Equestrian line of products visit www.abiequine.com.

Contact: Lindsey Weber

Marketing Communications Manager (574) 849-8398

lweber@abiattachments.com





