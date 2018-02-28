Friday at the Silver Dollar Features Hot Competition and Cold Weather
Friday at the Silver Dollar circuit featured the Youth, Amateur and Select Western Riding, Pleasure and Horsemanship as well as the Pleasure Driving Classes.
The competition was hot, even though the weather certainly was not. For the first time in 38 years, there was snow on the Silver Dollar Circuit’s competitors. Thankfully with the incredible facility that South Point offers exhibitors did not need to venture into the cold to get their horse’s shown.
The exhibitors hot dog lunch served this cool and busy Friday was much appreciated and especially convenient was the ride through service.
The Western Pleasure classes saw many new teams celebrating success. Abbey Rawlings showed the 3YO Classically Lazy to a win in the 14-18 level 3 Western Pleasure. Only her third time riding the three-year old and their first time competing in the bridle. Other winners included Adria Smith and A Lazy Holiday in the Level 3 Amateur Pleasure and Brook Hokana with Pleasure With Class in the Level 2 Western Pleasure.
Multiple World and Congress Champion Hubbout A Dance made his debut in the Pleasure Driving today and took home a win the Jr Pleasure Driving. This four year old continues to shine every time he enters the pen!
The Horsemanship classes were deep and large. With great numbers in all the divisions. Kathy Tobin took the blue in the Level 3 Select and Jackie Marlow was the unanimous winner in the level 2 Select today with her great gelding Sega Luck. The Level 2 Amateur and Select classes also featured a nice bonus from Show For Dough. the $250 jackpot per class was awarded randomly to an exhibitor in each class proving you did not have to even set foot in the casino to enjoy lady luck in Las Vegas!
