2019 Congress Super Sale Stakes Champions Crowned with $107K in payouts

The Congress Super Sale was definitely on to something when they introduced the yearling session and the 2YO Sales Stakes Classes. Each year more incredible yearlings are offered in the sale and the 2YO Stakes Classes have become a truly big deal.

On Thursday night the innaugural 2YO HUS stakes class was held with a purse of $17,500. The champion in a deep class was Chase Barnes riding Double Dose Of Iron by These Irons Are Hot and out of Im Money Too who sold for $11,ooo in the yearling sale, He was consigned by Gumz Farms to the 2018 sale and his full sister is offered in the 2019 sale. The reserve champion was Paige Quarterman on Deckorated by My Decklaration x Oh Sooo Sweet.

Friday night the pleasure horses took to the ring and in the non pro 2Yo Sales Stakes the champion in both the limited and open divisions was Ali Eidson on her stunning bay Made In The Moonlight who sold for $25,000 in the 2018 sale. Ali has only owned Stretch for three months. She had planned to show her champion all around horse, Hez Blazin Trouble this year but when “Perfect Parker” was sold to Bonnie Sheren, Ali was left without a ride. Over lunch one day her trainer Sara Simons told her they needed to go look at a horse, she tried him and the deal was done that day! This was Ali’s first Congress Championship. Ali commented that perhaps he needs to be crowned “Sensational Stretch” after tonight’s win.

Reserve in the non pro was Mallory Menard on Couldnt B Any Lazier by Lazy Loper who was consigned by Leeman farm in the 2018 sale and sold for $8000. In the limited division the reserve champion was So Dang Hot and Tessa Lynch Sutton. So Dang Hot sold for $7,200 as a yearling.

The open 2YO Western Pleasure Sales Stakes saw 23 entries. Erin Lieurance loped to the win on her OHK filly Glamazon Girl. This filly was no saled at $4,000 in the yearling sale and came back tonight to win $13,000 in the open as well as the limited win. Reserve in the Open Sales Stakes was Aaron Moses on Mama Made Me Hot for Voge Quarter Horses. The mare passed throught the sale for $95,000 in 2018.

Southern Whispers was the reserve champion in the limited division with her rider Shannon Curl Holbin for Gumz Farms. The beautiful filly by Its A Southern Things did not sell in 2018 when the gavel stopped at $11,000. Cleary it was a good decision by Amy Gumz to keep her back.

The 2019 Congress 2YO Sales Stakes classes paid out $107,000.

If you would like a chance to be in the winner’s circle next year take a look at the Yearlings offered in the 2019 sale.

Congress Super Sale Yearlings Dominate Longe Line Classes



“5 of the Top 10 Congress Open Longe Line winners are featured in the 2019 Congress Super Sale, including the CHAMPION, Best By Design, that sells as Hip #22 in the auction,” announces Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC management team. “The CONGRESS SUPER SALE will offer 128 Western Pleasure Yearling Prospects along with 24 Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Prospects. A nice group of 51 Show horses, broodmares and other prospects will be offered in the Super Session, after the Yearlings sell. This is the 53rd year the CONGRESS SUPER SALE has been a part of the All American Quarter Horse Congress, produced by the Ohio Quarter Horse Association.”



The CONGRESS SUPER SALE will be held on Saturday, October 19, with introductions and announcements beginning at 9:30 AM.

CoughlinAuto.com sponsors the PREVIEW of Sale Horses on Friday, October 18, with a luncheon beginning at 11:30 AM and the Preview begins at Noon.



A LIVE WEBCAST of the Preview and Congress Super Sale can be accessed through the Congress website or Pro Horse Services website: https://prohorseservices.com/2019/2019-congress-super-sale/



A TOTAL PURSE of $107,000 will be awarded in the 2019 SALE STAKES CLASSES. The HUNTER UNDER SADDLE Class, will be held on Thursday evening, October 17th, in Celeste Arena with a total purse of $17,500. The SALE STAKES WESTERN PLEASURE Classes will be featured on Friday evening, October 18th in the Celeste Arena will show for a purse of $89,500. The Congress Super Sale Stakes classes are NSBA approved.

These Western Yearlings WON or placed in the Congress Western Longe Line classes:

**Hip #22 Best By Design - CHAMPION Open Western Longe Line, Champion Southern Belle Open, 4th Non Pro Western and Southern Belle Non Pro, earning $4,613.33.

**Hip #46 – Your Made for Me – 3rd Open and Southern Belle Open and Non Pro and 6th Open Western Longe Line earning $2,449.11.

**Hip #67 – Daily Dose Of Rain – 3rd Open Western Longe Line, earning $1,406.99

**Hip #9 – The Solitaire Affair – 4th Open Western Longe Line, earning $1,151.17.

** Hip #40 – Ultimare Ryde – 5th Non Pro and Southern Belle Non Pro, 10th Open and 6th Southern Belle Open, earning $1,360.50.

**Hip #111 – Shez Just That Prety – 10th Non Pro Longe Line earning $230.35

**Hip #30 – She Will Be Somebody – 9th Southern Belle Non Pro Longe Line.



In the Hunter Yearling Longe Line class, Hip #129, Born With Assets, placed 5th, earning $761.17.



Congress Super Sale entries WON $11,972.62 in Congress Longe Line classes.



Sale catalogs, substitute information and sale horse location charts will be available in the Lausche building or the Professional Horse Services booth at the Southwest end of Congress Hall and OQHA booths and where Congress Programs are sold.



Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are pleased to again provide management services for the OQHA Congress Super Sale.



To obtain more information about bidding on horses in the Congress Super Sale contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





