Photos by Shane Rux

2019 Congress Super Sale results are in and with 203 horses consigned the overall average sale price was $8,555.38. The 2019 Gross sale total was $1,137,200 with the 2019 no sale total being $523,900.

Overall High Seller and Western Pleasure Yearling Sale Stakes High Seller

$70,000 – Hip # 118 – SST Dirty Diana – 2018 mare

Buyer: Mark Hall, MI

Seller: Steve and Susan Thompson, OH

The 2019 Yearling Sessions were very well attended with excellent young prospects brought to the table. In the Western Yearling Session 126 horses went through the ring with 76 selling to new homes. Those 76 sold for an average of $9,790.79.

Hunter Under Saddle Yearling Sale Stakes High Seller

$22,500 – Hip # 129 – Born With Assets – 2018 Mare

Buyer: Karen K. Ripper, FL

Seller: Alexandra Chavez, AZ, Anthony Leier, Agent

In the HUS Session 23 yearlings went through the ring with 18 of those selling for an average of $7,550.

Super Session

The 2019 Super Session saw 49 lovely riding and breeding horses. 39 sold to new homes with an average price of $6,594.

High Seller in the Super Session

$24,800 – Hip # 168 – Cruzn On A Mercedes – 2012 Gelding

Buyer: Tracy K. Fry, OH

Consignor: Kim Brittenham, NC

2019 Blair Folck Memorial Leading Consignor Award

Sponsored by FarmVet

Steve and Susan Thompson, Ohio, Samantha Martin, Agent

Gross Sales = $80,000

View The Full Results Here