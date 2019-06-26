2019 ARHA World Show a Resounding Success

The first ever American Roan Horse Association World Show was held June 21-23rd in Cloverdale, Indiana. With competitors from across the country competition was stiff for the coveted crystal World Championship trophy.

“By all accounts (show management, NSBA officers who were present for their own show, the vendors, and our members) it was a resounding success” shared Lori Watkins of the ARHA.

“The awards were really outstanding! Everybody got “something” to take home whether it was a medallion, or trophy with a ribbon, or a goody bag full of fantastic items including your generous certificates from Show Horse Today”

Lori continued “we also had an interesting gift box from a company called “High Point Ready” that has a monthly mail out service with adorable boxes filled with all kinds of horsey items. The owner came to the show for the first few days and it turns out she lives just 20 minutes from us! Another awesome item was from a friend of mine who makes earrings from bullet caps. These were part of the goody bag given to the Reserve World Champions’.”

Big winners from the show included No Doubt I Shine and Rachael Trebash. “Marco” took home 7 ARHA World Championships including Amateur Horsemanship, Amateur Trail, Amateur Equitation ,Senior Trail with Shawn Hays, Halter Geldings with Shawn Hays, Senior HUS with Becky Schooler and Green HUS with Becky Schooler. No Doubt I Shine was also Reserve World Champion in Amateur Showmanship and Amateur HUS. Rachael and Marco took home the beautiful and coveted all around saddle sponsored by Miguel Aguilar.

On Friday night the show hosted a dinner of pulled pork, BBQ chicken, baked beans, corn and potato salad done by a local BBQ pit company who cooked everything right on site. Entertainment for the evening was the incredibly talented Jaida Dyer who performed for everyone at the dinner.

“This was a show managed by Greg Wheat.” explained Watkins. “He was SO good to us and had lots of helpful staff to guide us through the process.”

In addition to singing the praise of show managment Watkins wanted to point out how amazing the show photographer was as well. “Kelsey and her crew from Norfleet Photography said this was the best show they had been to and how well everything had been done. They were so accommodating getting lots of ring shots, win pictures, and candids for us to have on file”

To the staff, volunteers and exhibitors of the first ever ARHA World Show, Congratulations on making history!!! PleasureHorse.com will have the complete results as soon as they become available.

Be sure to check out all the news and candids from the show on our ARHA World Show Page





