View the Catalog for July Internet Auctions and Shop Now

For Immediate Release – July 1, 2019

Round Hill, VA – Professional Horse Services, LLC



View the Catalog for July Internet Auctions and Shop Now



“The Diamond MK Production Sale is a featured consignment in the Pro Horse Services Pleasure Prospect and Broodmare Internet Auction, the first of two auctions in July. This auction will close on Tuesday, July 9th,” states Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The July INTERNET Auction will offer Halter, Pleasure and All Around show horses, Reining and Ranch horses, as well as prospects and broodmares. Bidding will close for this auction on Thursday, July 11th. Shoppers can start bidding in both auctions on Saturday, July 6th.”



The Pleasure Prospect and Broodmare Internet Auction features the Diamond MK Production Sale featuring the get and service of the popular gray stallion, IMA PLATINUM DREAM.

View the catalog at - https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=339

The Diamond MK Production Sale offers 20 horses including yearlings, 2 and 3 year olds that are full siblings to Proven Winners, broodmares and the show mare, Lot 101 – DO YA DREAM OF ME, a 2015 AQHA mare by Im A Platinum Dream, 2018 NSBA Congress Champion Performance Halter Mare, Open Performance and Halter ROM with 40 Hunter Under Saddle points, as well as full siblings to Top Show Horses Platinum Dot Com, Bet On A Dream, Midnight Dreamer, Im Pretty In Platinum, Do Ya Dream Of Me and more. Other Entries include Lot 124 – LAZY PAISLEY, a fancy 2017 APHA overo mare by Lazy Loper (QH) a deep hocked and flat kneed prospect with 5 months of professional training, plus the get and service of Zips Chocolate Chip, Extremely Hot Chips, The Rock, Machine Made Hot Impulse, Nite Moves, Kissin The Girls and others.

Early entries in the July INTERNET Auction offers Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosa horses including Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around show horses, Halter, Reining and Ranch horses.

View the Catalog at – https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=340

This auction includes proven show horses like Lot 225 – GOOD TEMPTATIONS, a 2005 overo gelding by Alotta Charisma, with 955 Pinto and 204 APHA points in Hunter Under Saddle, English Pleasure, Color, Halter, Ideal Pinto English, and Showmanship; Lot 201 – ONLY PLATINUM SKYS, a 16.2 hand, 2009 AQHA gelding by The Only Escape, that earned an AQHA Open ROM with Open and Amateur points in Hunter Under Saddle and Halter, plus more point earners. Halter Horses feature Lot 218 – ONE CLASSIC CLU a 2011 mare by One Silent Clu, AQHA Open and Amateur Superior Halter, AQHA Top Ten High Point Amateur, Select Open and Junior Halter Mare and other ROM earners and prospects by Execute, Fearles, Ententions and Chromed Up. Performance horse enthusiasts can shop proven horses to show in Reining, Ranch and cattle events, plus prospects and broodmares featuring the get or service of Like A Diamond (APHA), A Smart Enterprise, Colonels Smart Spook, Dual Spark, Skips Saint and more.

A Dispersal of a Skipper W breeder will begin in the July INTERNET Auction. The first part of Errol Ecker’s dispersal will include the program’s primary sire, Lot 208 – SKIPS SAINT, a 2001 AQHA Palomino stallion that is a multiple World Champion Sire, by Skips Escapade. His sire and dam were branded Wiescamp horses. Also selling are a stallion and three mares, by Skips Saint, that are broke to ride and prospects for Ranch and All Around events, Performance Halter and breeding.

Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information about a horse, arrange for a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

Proven Marketing Track Record – Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD 2,205 horses for $8,916,800.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the July Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





