The Fashion Skinny Jean Riders

Press Release

Kimes Ranch walks the line between fashion forward and western attire with the release of their new jeans Bonnie and Bonnie Black!

Kimes Ranch collaborated everything you love about fashion skinny jeans and everything that makes a good riding jean and released Bonnie and Bonnie Black! Made with the fashionable western woman in mind, their comfortable midrise, slimming lines make them the perfect jeans when going from casual wear to riding wear.

“The trend of the fashion skinny jean has made its way to the western world in a big way being paired with tall top cowboy boots and even fashion over the knee boots,” commented Lindsay Perraton Director of Marketing at Kimes Ranch. “The new tri blend technology denim that we have used on the Bonnie is ultra-comfortable on this flattering cut, and with the option of black or indigo there is a pair for every occasion”

Bonnie and Bonnie Black both come in sizes 00-14 with an inseam of 33. For more information on Bonnie and Bonnie Black jeans or to order visit the website www.kimesranch.com.





