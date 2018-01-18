Snow Day at Gumz Fams

Gumz Farms in Kentucky, has not been spared from the winter weather and though the people may not be enjoying the snow the babies think it is just so much fun!

Vance, a beautiful bay colt, sired by Its A Southern Thing (Moonpie) and out of the PHENOMENAL mare multiple Congress and World Champion HUS mare Pretty Assets was happy to get out and show off his moves in the fluffy white stuff.

This great colt is owned in partnership by Gumz Farms and Megan Tierney. We are excited to watch the boy grow up and do great things in the show pen!

Tony, also was enjoying the brisk weather. This stunning double registered colt by No Doubt Im Lazy is out of a half sister to Moonpie, Did It For A Cookie who is out of the great mare Shesa Hot Cookie. This pretty sorrel overo with a fancy face has stud prospect written all over his appearance and papers!

Make sure to follow Gumz Farms of FB to keep an eye on all of the 2018 foals by Its A Southern Thing, No Doubt Im Lazy, Hes Berry Blazin, These Irons Are Hot, The Secret Pardon and The Gentlemens Club!





