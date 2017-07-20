SmartPak Announces New Low Prices on Best-Selling Joint Formulas

Press Release

SmartPak has recently updated their SmartFlex® line of joint formulas to offer even greater value to their customers. The new formulas offer the same key ingredients for joint support at lower prices, because SmartPak believes joint support should fit your horse and your budget.

“We are always looking for ways to keep making our supplement formulas better and to provide our customers with better value,” said Sarah Mann, Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience at SmartPak. “We’re proud to say that the SmartFlex line continues to be some of our best-selling joint supplements. We’re excited that delivering even better prices means we’ll be able to help more horse owners give their horses the best support possible”

The SmartFlex line contains six targeted formulas to provide support for all horses from young horses in light work to top-level performance horses, and everything in between, including two formulas designed just for seniors! The new formulas are available at an unbeatable value, starting at just $34.13 per month.

SmartFlex Pellets offer the fundamentals of joint support for horses in light or moderate work, with glucosamine, chondroitin, hyaluronic acid, and MSM. The next step up, SmartFlex Ultra Pellets, provide all of the ingredients found in SmartFlex Pellets at higher levels, with the addition of tendon and ligament support from collagen and silica.

For those high-performance horses, or for those who just want to give their horse the very best, SmartFlex Ultimate Pellets provide the highest levels of all key joint ingredients, plus the antioxidants resveratrol and BerryPlex to help protect joints from additional stress.

For horses on stall rest or reduced work, SmartFlex Rehab Pellets are designed to provide targeted support during recovery, and include ingredients to help support a healthy inflammatory response and normal healing.

Finally, SmartFlex Senior Pellets and SmartFlex Senior Herb-Free Pellets offer specialized support for older horses, to help address the stiffness and discomfort associated with aging.

To learn more about the entire SmartFlex line, visit www.SmartPak.com/SmartFlex, or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak to one of SmartPak’s renowned supplement experts who will help you find the right joint formula for your horse.





