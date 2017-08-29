Riders Are Raving About OutSmart

Press Release

The pesky flies are not going away just yet, so it’s important to keep your horse protected and comfortable. Thousands of smart horse owners have been using OutSmart Fly Spray, a next generation insect repellant from SmartPak, for their horses.

OutSmart is effective against house flies, stable flies, mosquitoes, and ticks. It is non-toxic when used as directed, and free of permethrin, pyrethroids, pyrethrins, and DEET. Engineered to be smarter, OutSmart Fly Spray is powered by TyraTech’s Nature’s Technology, a patent-pending, innovative combination of plant-based ingredients, making it safe and effective for horses, riders, and the planet.

Customers continue to rave about the fly spray. But don’t just take SmartPak’s word for it – there are many happy customers who have shared their experience with OutSmart.

“It finally dawned on me that I use natural cleaning products in my house and yet every day I was spraying and breathing toxic chemicals in my horses fly spray. I tried OutSmart and first of all, it works!! It smells clean and fresh with peppermint essence. I have re-ordered 3x!!!!” Cindy J. from Boerne, TX

“I recently started using this fly spray and pretty much immediately bought more. You can watch the flies fall off your horse as you spray it on, and not to mention instead of horrible chemical smells, it smells like peppermint!” Shannon E. from South Berwick, ME

“I was completely shocked at how good it worked. After my vet recommended it as a natural alternative to more potent fly spray I ordered it with my next round of SmartPak’s and couldn’t believe how well it worked, how good it smelled and how long it lasted.” - Mimi B. from Plano TX

OutSmart Fly Spray is exclusively available at SmartPak. To give it a try today, visit www.SmartPak.com/OutSmart.





