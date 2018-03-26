Point Earning All Around Horses Selling in March Internet Auction

Point Earning All Around Horses Selling in March Internet Auction. Bidding closes on Thursday evening starting at 7 pm. Eastern. Each lot closes 3 minutes apart.

Lot No. 48 – Jacks Hot Impulse (AQHA) 16 h. – 2006 b.g. (Hot Impulse x Victoria Ward) 2017 World Show finalist – Superiors in Showmanship and Western Horsemanship. Multiple Congress Top Ten and finalist placings. (Located in Kentucky)

Lot No. 63 – Shis Classy Zip (APHA / PtHA) 16.1 h. – 2008 s.ov.m. (Shi Dee Bar x Miss Shasta Lamco (QH)) APHA/PtHA registered. Points in English & Western Pleasure, Horsemanship, Equitation, and Showmanship. (Located in Minnesota)

Lot No. 59 – My Slice Of Life (AQHA) 17 h. – 2010 gr.g. (Its All About Blue x A Slice Of Life) Youth All-Around Winner. Open & Youth ROM & World Show qualifier. 124 AQHA points in Hunter Under Saddle, Halter, Equitation, Showmanship. (Located in Pennsylvania)

Lot No. 34 – Miss Krymsun Kat (AQHA) 16 h. – 2011 s.m. (One Hot Krymsun x Miss Kat Tails) Point Earner in Hunter Under Saddle, Equitation & Horsemanship. Natural lead changer, started over poles. (Located in Florida)

Lot No. 38 – Blazin Hot and Ready (ApHC) 16.2 h. – 2006 s.g. (Blazin Hot Fantasy x Ready To Go First) Appaloosa point earner in Hunter in Hand, Hunter Under Saddle, Novice Hunter Under Saddle, English Equitation, English Pleasure, Halter, and Western Pleasure. Great minded. (Located in North Carolina)

To view the online catalog with pictures and videos of these horses go to: https://internethorseauctions.com/auction.php?aucid=285 . Bidders are encouraged to contact the seller for additional information. Set up an account with username and password to access the phone number and email address of each seller. Register to bid and the auction company will assign a bidder number. Contact Mike or Stephanie Jennings at info@prohorseservices.com or 855-272-3905 for additional information.





