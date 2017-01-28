Palm Partnership Training Announces Appearances at the 2017 FEI World Cup Finals

Press Release

Lynn Palm of Palm Partnership Training is honored to participate with American Quarter Horse, Larks Home Run, at the 2017 FEI World Cup Finals in Omaha, NE March 29-April 2, 2017.

In addition to the world’s best horses competing for championships, the Omaha Equestrian Foundation is offering a first-class lineup of live entertainment. On Friday during the Dressage Showcase, Palm will display the artistry of Western Dressage in a one of a kind Freestyle with her partner, Larks Home Run. Homer, as he is affectionately known by so many, is a shining example for Western Dressage. Owned by Dr. Elizabeth Stauber-Johnson while trained and shown by Palm, the pair holds a record 7 Western Dressage Association America World Championships and was first to earn the WDAA Registers of Merit and Achievement.

As Western Dressage continues to grow by leaps and bounds, the international stage in Omaha will only add to that. From its inception just a few short years ago, the Western Dressage Association of America has grown in its membership and exponentially in its World Championship Show. 2016 saw more than 5 times the amount of horses entered as in its first show in 2013 and the World Championship Show’s increase in participation from 2015 to 2016 was an astounding 34%.

Palm’s Dressage Principles training for all breeds and disciplines is a natural fit for Western Dressage. She is proud to support this growing sport as a trainer, instructor, judge and competitor. She believes that “following dressage principles can be a real asset to western training. The gradual progression through the levels allows for a clear path to follow when training horses and developing rider’s skills. Along the way, we have more willing partners in our horses who are happy in their work and eager to please.”

In addition to entertaining, Palm will lead two educational clinics in the Demonstration Arena. These presentations will appeal to all ages and levels of riders and horse lovers attracted to Western or English disciplines. Thursday’s session will show How Trail Obstacles Can Benefit Any Horse’s Training and Saturday’s session will demonstrate How Western Dressage Benefits All Western Riders and Their Horses.

Lynn is delighted to participate in an event of this caliber and looks forward to meeting spectators from all aspects of the equine world.

Tickets and the complete schedule of events can be found online at www.omahaworldcup2017.com. To learn more about Lynn Palm and Palm Partnership Training visit www.lynnpalm.com. For more about Larks Home Run, including breeding information visit www.LarksHomeRun.com.





