New Supplements That Are Smart, Simple and In-Demand

SmartPak announces new supplement brand and expanded offering of third party brands

PLYMOUTH, MA – July 25, 2018 – SmartPak is proud to introduce its updated line of supplements now known as Smart & Simple™. In addition to the updated line of exclusive formulas, SmartPak has also added three new formulas from Equithrive® plus a product from Full Bucket®, in an ongoing effort to continue to offer a comprehensive selection of supplements.

Smart & Simple formulas offer single-ingredient solutions with the quality you expect from SmartPak. “While many riders are looking for comprehensive solutions, we know others are managing their horses’ programs closely, and want a little more control over what ingredients they provide,” said Casey Fleming, Senior Manager of Product Development at SmartPak. “We designed the Smart & Simple line to be just that – simple. Horses will still be receiving the highest quality of ingredients, and we are proud to offer a variety of options within this line! These formulas can also be a great addition to a current supplement program.”

This brand includes a variety of unique ingredients such as turmeric, aloe vera, chasteberry, and spirulina. These ingredients can sometimes be difficult to feed, which is why SmartPak created convenient and mess-free pelleted formulas, available exclusively at SmartPak. There are also high-quality, whole food ingredients such as ground flaxseed which provide multiple health benefits. Finally, this line includes pelleted versions of popular ingredients such as vitamin E, MSM, and vitamin B-1 for easy feeding. The Smart & Simple line offers a great value starting at just $10.92 per month in SmartPaks and also available in buckets and bags.

SmartPak is proud to be an industry leader in supplements, and they know a comprehensive offering of the best new supplements is a big part of that. That’s why the company recently added three new pelleted formulas from Equithrive®, which are currently available exclusively from SmartPak in daily-dose SmartPaks. Equithrive Original Joint Pellets provide the benefits of the popular Equithrive Joint Powder for horses in a convenient, pelleted form. This formula features the proprietary microencapsulated resveratrol, Resverasyn®. Equithrive Essential Joint Pellets is a new formula that contains the core ingredients for healthy joints: glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate, MSM, and hyaluronic acid (HA). Finally, Equithrive Complete Joint Pellets combine Equithrive Original Joint with the added benefits of Equithrive Essential Joint to create a comprehensive joint supplement perfect for horses dealing with aging, training, or competition.

Lastly, SmartPak has added Full Bucket Probiotic Pellets to its lineup of supplements. This concentrated probiotic formula was formulated by equine veterinarians and helps support digestive health. Additionally, the purchase of Full Bucket supports their Giving Program, in which they match the amount of supplements purchased with a donation of nutritional supplements to working equines in need around the world.

“We are very excited to bring on new supplements from our existing partners, as well as welcome in some new brands,” said Carolyn Goudreau, Senior Buyer at SmartPak. “We thoroughly research each product that we bring on our website to make sure it’s going to meet the need of what our customers want as well as the quality of product they expect.”

To learn more about the Smart & Simple Brand, or to check out all of the new supplements available, visitwww.SmartPak.com today or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak with one of SmartPak’s renowned supplement experts who can help you develop the right supplement program for your horse.

About SmartPak

From the feed room to the tack room, SmartPak offers innovative solutions to help riders take great care of their horses. SmartPak was founded in 1999 with the introduction of the patented SmartPak supplement feeding system. The revolutionary, daily dose SmartPaks are custom-made for your horse, individually labeled and sealed for freshness. With the success of this simple and convenient feeding system, SmartPak has continued to expand its offering of quality products, including its own line of more than 55 supplement formulas called SmartSupplements, and a wide variety of tack, equipment, and supplies. The company has grown rapidly each year and is now the largest retailer of equestrian products in the United States. SmartPak’s success has been powered by a passion for delivering an unbeatable customer experience, and the company has been recognized with a Bizrate Circle of Excellence award eight years in a row, as well as receiving an “Elite” rating from STELLAService. A nine-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, SmartPak is the only equine company ever named to the Inc. 500 list.





