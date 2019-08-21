Kustomize Your Kimes at Dallas Market Center

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Kimes Ranch is excited to be attending the Dallas Market Center Apparel and Accessories Market this week. Guests are invited to visit the “Kustomize Your Kimes DIY Event” on August 22 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. The event will be held in the Atrium on the 12th floor of the World Trade Center.

Everyone will have the opportunity to create a one-of-a-kind Kimes piece at the DIY booth. You can choose from assorted denim and t-shirt styles and the Kimes crew will help you distress, sew, patch, cut and splatter to design your own custom item.

Dallas Market Center’s five-yearly Apparel & Accessories Markets are home to thousands of emerging and established wholesale women’s apparel, fashion accessories, footwear, beauty and wellness product lines across dozens of categories. Dallas continues to be the premier resource for retailers to find the latest in young contemporary, contemporary, western, children’s and more.

The World Trade Center is the tallest building on the Dallas Market Center campus. Originally opened in 1974, it was expanded from seven to fifteen floors in 1979, totalling 3.1 million square feet. Nine of its floors house showrooms of gifts, decorative accents, lighting, furniture, rugs, textiles, fabric, jewelry, toys and design furnishings. FashionCenterDallas®, the home of apparel and fashion accessories, is located on floors 7 (Men’s), 13 (Accessories) and 14 and 15 (Women’s). KidsWorld, an entire marketplace of children’s products, is located on the 8th floor. Temporary exhibits can be found on floors 1, 12 and 13 during markets.

This is a unique event you will not want to miss. Be sure to join the Kimes crew Thursday, August 22 at their DIY booth.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans: Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch (formerly Longhorn Jean Company) was created to fill a void in the marketplace. With a long-standing western history, Matt and Amanda Kimes’ desire was to create a company that produced great fitting, quality, long lasting jeans that walked the line between fashion-forward and western friendly.

The brand’s catchy logo and even more attractive company culture and customer service have brought them a loyal following amongst their western consumers. The classically inspired line of jeans have been featured in magazines including American Cowboy, Horse & Rider, Show Horse Today, Cowboys and Indians and Chrome Magazine.

Kimes Ranch. Superior Fit. Classic Style. Western Uncomplicated.

For more information on Kimes Ranch or to order, visit www.kimesranch.com.





