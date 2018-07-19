ColiCare Celebrates 6 Years of Protecting Horses & Their Owners

PLYMOUTH, MA – July 18, 2018 – As a company that is on a mission to change the world four hooves at a time, SmartPak is excited to celebrate the 6-year anniversary of their ColiCare program. Since 2012, thousands of horse owners have changed (and in some cases saved) their horse’s lives, thanks to ColiCare, which provides up to $7,500 in colic surgery reimbursement.

“ColiCare was created to give horse owners the ultimate peace of mind,” said Sarah Mann, Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience at SmartPak. “Through the ColiCare program, we’ve been proud and honored to help support thousands of healthy horses. To this day, we continue to hear heart-warming success stories about how our products have changed horses lives.”

Thousands of horse owners across the country have chosen ColiCare to help keep their horses healthy by providing daily digestive support and annual wellness care from the veterinarian. By enrolling in ColiCare, these smart horse owners are also helping to ensure they have the financial resources to provide their horses with the care they deserve. In addition to being the program of choice for horse owners, ColiCare was also named the #1 Vet-Recommended Colic Surgery Reimbursement Program in the 2016 LeBel Marketing, Veterinary Marketing Survey.

“ColiCare not only helps reinforce the importance of proper, veterinarian-directed wellness care, but also has a seamless, stress-free claim process in the event of colic surgery,” said Lauren Work, DVM from Peninsula Equine Medical Center in Menlo Park, California. “Anytime our clients are making decisions as large as taking a horse to colic surgery, we want the main driving force of the decision to be the horse’s best interest, not financial stressors; ColiCare helps our clients achieve that goal.”

Enrolling in ColiCare is fast, easy, and FREE with the purchase of an eligible supplement in SmartPaks. Horse owners can sign up online or over the phone. In celebration of the program’s anniversary, SmartPak is offering special savings on ColiCare eligible supplements throughout the month of August.

To learn more about the ColiCare program or to speak with one of SmartPak’s renowned Supplement Experts, visitwww.SmartPak.com/ColiCare or call 1-800-461-8898 today.

About SmartPak

From the feed room to the tack room, SmartPak offers innovative solutions to help riders take great care of their horses. SmartPak was founded in 1999 with the introduction of the patented SmartPak supplement feeding system. The revolutionary, daily dose SmartPaks are custom-made for your horse, individually labeled and sealed for freshness. With the success of this simple and convenient feeding system, SmartPak has continued to expand its offering of quality products, including its own line of more than 55 supplement formulas called SmartSupplements, and a wide variety of tack, equipment, and supplies. The company has grown rapidly each year and is now the largest retailer of equestrian products in the United States. SmartPak’s success has been powered by a passion for delivering an unbeatable customer experience, and the company has been recognized with a Bizrate Circle of Excellence award seven years in a row, as well as receiving an “Elite” rating from STELLAService. A nine-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree, SmartPak is the only equine company ever named to the Inc. 500 list.





