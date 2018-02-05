Book A Date For Your Mare Today!

Be Our Valentine and join in the fun at DeGraff Stables for 2018!

Caribbean Touchdown (AQHA/APHA), DGS Replicated (AQHA), Double Up Investment (AQHA/APHA), iFiesta Fudge! (AQHA), Frosty The Goodbar (AQHA/ARHA), Invite The Artist (APHA-Homozygous), Maxxis (AQHA/ABHA), PR Tells A Tale (AQHA) and The Only Escape (AQHA) are kicking off this breeding season with a fantastic special… Book two mares; your first mare with their February Discount and the 2nd at Half Price! Wow! Call us today … February 14th will be here before you know it!

We open for collection and shipping Monday, February 5th as our first official day. Breeding days are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and, on Saturdays either airline or pick up service is available. Please call the day before a collection day to order. You may contact our office at 419.960.7447 or, you may text or call Robin’s cell which is 419.573.9098 the day before a collection day. We will confirm your order with a return call.

We thank you for your business and are looking forward to another great breeding season.