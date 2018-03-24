Sun Circuit and Silver Dollar Circuit 2018

The 2018 Arizona Sun Circuit has kicked off in Scottsdale Arizona and will run March 3-11, 2018. This premier AQHA show tops the list for many exhibitors and show barns and we have you covered.

With over $55K in prize patrol giveaways, the estimated 75K NSBA Rider’s Cup purse payouts and the 20K added Smart Boons Fence Work Challenge PLUS a total of 33 saddles to be awarded it pays to show in Arizona.

The Sun Circuit will also offer eight NSBA Color Classes in 2018 – NSBA All Age Color Open Pleasure, NSBA All Age Color Non Pro Pleasure, NSBA All Age Color Open Trail, NSBA All Age Color Non Pro Trail, NSBA All Age Color Open Western Riding and NSBA All Age Color Non Pro Western Riding. This great addition to the show will see the color horses showing to eight judges with a Sun Circuit champion trophy to each circuit champion in these classes!

View the Show Program

NSBA Riders Cup

Results