Sun Circuit and Silver Dollar Circuit 2018

Sun-Circuit-logo-colorThe 2018 Arizona Sun Circuit has kicked off in Scottsdale Arizona and will run March 3-11, 2018.  This premier AQHA show tops the list for many exhibitors and show barns and we have you covered.

With over $55K in prize patrol giveaways, the estimated 75K NSBA Rider’s Cup purse payouts and the 20K added Smart Boons Fence Work Challenge PLUS a total of 33 saddles to be awarded it pays to show in Arizona.

The Sun Circuit will also offer eight NSBA Color Classes inDSC05793 2018 – NSBA All Age Color Open Pleasure, NSBA All Age Color Non Pro Pleasure, NSBA All Age Color Open Trail, NSBA All Age Color Non Pro Trail, NSBA All Age Color Open Western Riding and NSBA All Age Color Non Pro Western Riding. This great addition to the show will see the color horses showing to eight judges with a Sun Circuit champion trophy to each circuit champion in these classes!

Latest Silver Dollar Circuit 2018 News & Show Results

  • AzYQHA Youth Raffle off 100x Shortys Hat
    AzYQHA Youth
    by Dixie Lee
    Today I stopped by the AzQHA prize booth at the Sun Circuit and spotted a raffle box.  Before I knew what was being raffled, I was already convinced to buy a ticket because it came
  • Beginning a New Chapter – with Linda Coakley
    Linda Coakley
    by Dixie Lee
    Watching this top Select Amateur ride at the Arizona Sun Circuit is always a bit magical, her composure & riding skills are just that great.  I thought it was a great time to catch up
  • Sun Circuit NSBA Donkey Race Raises over 14K for NSBA Trainers Crisis Fund
    NSBA Donkey Race

    If you follow our page on Facebook, you probably saw the fun video we posted live last night from the Sun Circuit of the NSBA Donkey Race. This event may seem like a lot of shenanigans (Which it

  • Sun Circuit 2018 – Meet Bubba
    Meet Bubba
    by Dixie Lee
    It is impossible not to notice Bubba anywhere he goes.  This gorgeous 9 year old Quarter Horse gelding is very popular with his owners, trainers & fans.  He stands out among the reiners not just
  • NSBA Riders Cup Concludes with 18 Champions Crowned
    riders cup wed

    The NSBA Riders Cup concluded yesterday at the Sun Circuit with many smiling faces taking home checks for their performances.
    Wednesday’s classes included Showmanship, Hunt Seat Equitation, Horsemanship, Western Riding, and Non-Pro Trail classes as well as Hunter

  • NSBA Riders Cup Awards Big Checks at Sun Circuit
    Riders Cup

    The NSBA Riders Cup is happening right now at the Sun Circuit and happy professionals and non pros are walking away with some nice fat checks.  The Riders Cup brings professionals and non-pros together, in pursuit of big

  • Arizona Sun Circuit – Guest Blogger Dixie Lee
    Dixie Lee - Day one
    We are so happy to have Dixie Lee reporting for us again at the Arizona Sun Circuit. Stay tuned for her blogs and reports live from the show!
    Sun Circuit Day One
    by Dixie Lee
    Anticipating the sun,
  • Arizona Sun Circuit Candid Galleries are Posted!
    Sun Circuit Candids

    Thanks to the Arizona Sun Circuit we have multiple galleries of candids to share with you from the first few days of the show. Our own Dixie Lee is onsite today and will be blogging from the show

  • Two New Awards Announced for 2018 Sun Circuit
    image5404935

    Level 1 champions at the 2018 Sun Circuit are in for a nice surprise!
    The Arizona Sun Circuit just announced that level one circuit champions in L1 Amateur Western Pleasure, L1 Select Amateur Western Pleasure, L1 Amateur Horsemanship,

  • Are You Ready to P.A.R.T.Y?
    Sun Circuit Party

    The Arizona Sun Circuit AQHA Show is a chance to enjoy the sun, earn big points and PARTY!
    This show knows how to treat exhibitors and with the help of their amazing sponsors the Sun Circuit hosts many

  • And That’s a Wrap!
    wrap up

    As the 2018 Silver Dollar Circuit winds down for another year we are so honored to have been able to share this week with you.
    Being a part of the action and witnessing the triumphs in and out

  • 5 Trail Tips from the MOT – Tim Kimura
    Tim

    Courtesy of Silver Dollar Circuit – Daily Stride
    By: Lindsay Perraton
    B.T. is what they called the Trail era “Before Tim” Kimura, when Trail was the disjointed, black sheep of the horse show world. “It was always the

