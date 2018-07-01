Tom Powers 2018 F6A: 2YO Intermediate Open WP

SWBA Show



Come join us this year for our Southern Wisconsin Buckskin Association (SWBA) shows. New this year, we are having AQHA Introductory classes along with our ABRA Approved and All Breed classes. We have a lot more Buckskin Bred classes this year also, so get those Buckskin Bred horses registered. We have also added some Jackpot classes with added money and 100% Payback. Locations: Jefferson Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Avenue, Jefferson, WI 53549 Contact Person: Kathy Yager, swba@swbuckskin.com, 1-608-580-0701