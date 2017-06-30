June 30th Recap
June 30th, 2017 After a long day of great showing, Thursday evening was capped off with a fun tailgate and donkey races hosted by the National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation to raise funds for the NSBA Crisis Fund.
A calcutta was held prior to the start of the races and raised over $23,000 for the Crisis Fund. After several heats of hilarious donkey racing, Team Galyean came out on top with Blake Britton’s team coming in second. The NSBA Crisis Fund benefits trainers who have experienced some kind of financial hardship like injury or illness.
