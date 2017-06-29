June 29th Recap
June 29, 2017 Thursday morning at the Powers kicked off with the future of the industry. The Hunt Seat Yearling Longe Line competitors showed off their sweepy legs, cadenced movement and beauty. Kathie Kennedy showed Good Irish Coattails owned by Mary Hudec to the championship while Becky Schooler longed Extremely Hot Chili for Melissa Meeks to Reserve.
The Non Pro Longe Line was a tough class of 21 entries. With yearlings sired by all the hottest sires competing for the win. In the end it was the drop dead gorgeous bay Machine Made yearling out of Forever N Ever that caught the judges attention leading to a unanimous win. The reserve championship was won by a stunning red roan filly Shezaezrockingoodbar owned and shown my Mac Mcginnis. and sired by The Rock that floated around the pen.
