June 29th Recap – Afternoon
June 29th, 2017 Thursday afternoon saw some incredible horses and outstanding fellowship. The afternoon started off with Maturity Non Pro HUS won by Haley Hartman on Al Fool Ya and he 3YO Ltd Open HUS which was won by Blazin With Rhythmn with Judy Zeitler in the irons.
The 3YO $2500 ltd horse pleasure class was a deep pen of outstanding lopers. Its A Pretty Thing again loped away with the win with Aaron Moses and Jason English took reserve on Gone Viral. Bret Parish on Pistol Packin Mann topped a very tough pen of Maturity $2500 Western Pleasure Horses with Karen Hornick on RL Sudden Melody placing reserve.
The Color Breed Open WP was another spectacular class with a Congress Champion, ApHC World Champion and NSBA Color Breed horse of the year all loping the rail. In the end the judges placed the great Sleep Machine at the top of the class with Adam Mathis in the saddle, Mouse N Around with Angie Cannizzaro was reserve and My Daddys Chocolatey owned by Noelle Schmidt a
