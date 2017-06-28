June 28th Recap
June 28, 2017 The No Bling pre show futurity classes Sunday and Monday at the Powers were a definite hit. Allowing horses and riders the opportunity to show in the comfort of “work clothes” with no banding, silver polishing and fussing the exhibitors were able to focus strictly on their horses.
Tuesday was a day off for exhibitors which was a welcome reprieve from the heat and stress of prepping futurity horses. Time to shop, catch up with friends and prepare the horses at a more leisurely pace.
The Tripe Challenge Futurity kicked off on Wednesday with a full slate of classes including the Color Longe Line, 3YO Novice Novice pleasure and more. Its A Pretty Thing sired by Its A Southern Thing continued her winning ways with new owner Georia Meadows in the saddle in the 3YO Novice/Novice class. It was also a great day for The Best Martini as his yearling Pictured Martini was the unanimous champion in the Non Pro Color Longe Line with Trisha Johnson and then returned to win the Open Color Longe Line with Christa Baldwin. In the Hunt Seat class Katy Jo Zuidema trotted to the win in the 3YO Novice/Novice and 3YO Novice Horse on Al Be Jamun and Handy Mann with Emily Lloyd in the irons won the Maturity Novice/Novice HUS.
