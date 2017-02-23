New Dates and New Record Numbers For Silver Dollar

New Dates and New Record Numbers For Silver Dollar

[Las Vegas, Nevada] The Las Vegas Silver Dollar Circuit landed a few weeks earlier than normal this year which gave exhibitors the ability to hit both the Sliver Dollar and Sun Circuit in one swoop. The change has obviously been a positive one for the show with stall numbers exceeding last years. With 700 stalls booked for the 2017 show, set to start tomorrow February 24th, the Silver Dollar Circuit is all set for an increase in entries again this year.

Jan Bruner is thrilled about the increase of first time exhibitors headed their way. “With the change in dates you never really know how it will affect things. Obviously we had high hopes for this year and are excited that it will be another great show. We have a lot of new barns that are making the journey to Silver Dollar for the first time, either because they have heard how fun it is and are finally making the leap or because the trip makes more sense now that they can continue on to the Sun Circuit right after.” Whatever the reason, the Silver Dollar continues to show that it is the place for All-Around competitors to be.

The Silver Dollar Circuit has been increasing in size each year and the draw has always been their large class sizes, hotel convenience (showing under the same roof you sleep), and a bunch of Las Vegas fun. This year they have also added some fantastic new prizes and exhibitor events to make sure you never forget your time in Vegas.. even if “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas”!!

The Silver Dollar Circuit is the largest all-around circuit in the nation (providing no cattle, speed or reining events). It is touted for its strong focus on exhibitors and sponsors. Running for 41 years, this show pulls exhibitors from all over the nation to compete at the exceptional South Point facility. For more information about the show please visit www.silverdollarcircuit.com.





