The Next Generation Dominates at Congress

By: Barbara Aitken Jenkins (Via: All American Quarter Horse Congress)

Whether a rider is just beginning the journey with their horse or still competing after years of experience, horses are for life. It is one of the best aspects of the horse industry.

For three young horse women who are lifelong riders, the 2017 Congress has been one to remember. Each young woman has won the Congress before and all three decided to come again. Their passion and dedication to the industry is evident not only in their competitive rides in the show pen, but the bond and love they have with their horses.

Emily Beavers calls Columbus, Ohio home which makes the Congress an extra special show. She has attended the show five times over the years, and has swiftly perfected the art of winning. In 2016 she won the Senior Youth Cutting and this year she walked out of the show pen as the 2017 NCHA $2,000 Limited Cutting Rider. Her partner, an 11-year-old gelding she affectionately calls “Preacher” who’s registered name is Scoot Over Here, was by her side every time.

“I just wanted to survive these tough cattle,” Beavers admitted. “We just went out there to try and cut clean and be pretty accurate on our cuts, and stop the cow. That’s what we did!”

Beavers currently works for Matt Williams Cutting Horses in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Although she travels to cutting shows across the country, showing at the Congress is unique.

“[The best part] is seeing everyone [who] comes here to show, which makes it a fun atmosphere,” she said. “Being able to show here is pretty awesome.”

The success continued as the youth dominated the Reining arenas with high scores.

With a score of 220.5, Emma Lane from Gates, North Carolina…. READ THE FULL STORY ON CONGRESS WEBSITE





