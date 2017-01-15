SmartPak’s Ask the Vet – Bot eggs, joint supplements, bran mashes, and more!
[originally published in the December 2016 Issue of Show Horse Today]
Questions answered in this episode:
1. What is the fungus horses get on the front of their cannon bones on their back legs, and how can I get rid of it?
2. What’s the best way to control/remove bot eggs from your horse?
3. What is your most recommended joint supplement? And would you recommend an all-in-one supplement for a horse that needs joint support?
4. Any advice on increasing your horse’s fitness level?
5. Are bran mashes beneficial to horses? How often should I feed my horse a bran mash?
Lydia F. Gray, DVM, MA SmartPak Staff Veterinarian and Medical Director Dr. Lydia Gray has earned a Bachelor of Science in agriculture, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM), and a Master of Arts focusing on interpersonal and organizational communication. After “retiring” from private practice, she put her experience and education to work as the American Association of Equine Practitioner’s first-ever Director of Owner Education. Dr. Gray continues to provide health and nutrition information to horse owners through her position at SmartPak, through publication in more than a dozen general and trade publications, and through presentations around the country. She is the very proud owner of a Trakehner named Newman that she actively competes with in dressage and combined driving. In addition to memberships in the USDF and USEF, Dr. Gray is also a member of the Illinois Dressage and Combined Training Association (IDCTA). She is a USDF “L” Program Graduate and is currently working on her Bronze Medal.
