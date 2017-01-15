SmartPak’s Ask the Vet – Bot eggs, joint supplements, bran mashes, and more!

[originally published in the December 2016 Issue of Show Horse Today]

Questions answered in this episode:

1. What is the fungus horses get on the front of their cannon bones on their back legs, and how can I get rid of it?

2. What’s the best way to control/remove bot eggs from your horse?

3. What is your most recommended joint supplement? And would you recommend an all-in-one supplement for a horse that needs joint support?

4. Any advice on increasing your horse’s fitness level?

5. Are bran mashes beneficial to horses? How often should I feed my horse a bran mash?