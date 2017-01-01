Silver Dollar Circuit 2017 Feb 27 Candids
It was a chilly morning in Vegas but the bright lights and tough competition heated things up! The Showmanship and Halter exhibitors sparkled in and out of the arena, while the Trail pen saw over 100 rounds of Senior Trail with competitors completing twice on the same pattern on each end of the arena to a total of six judges. with over 110 poles scattered in the Priefert. Competing at the Silver Dollar Circuit is definitely a “gamble” that will pay off for exhibitors who shine and take the points.
