Congress Super Sale Yearling Sales Stakes

The Congress Super Sale Yearling Sales Stakes division has attracted some of the best Western Pleasure yearlings in the Nation. Outstanding pleasure prospects from the hottest sires have been consigned and we are proud to bring you a sample of the phenomenal prospects that will be led into the pen on Saturday Oct 21.

The yearling prospects entered into the “Yearling Sale Stake” session of the Congress Super Sale will be eligible to compete in the 2018 Congress Super Sale Stakes 2 year-old Western Pleasure classes. There will be two divisions will be offered, one for Open riders and one for Non Pro Riders. A horse many only show in one division. The 2017 class purse is in excess of $64,000.

View the full catalog HERE and view the videos for these outstanding Yearlings.





