What's Hot





Latest News

view all news

MORE FEATURED NEWS

Getting - Training Tips

view all news

MORE TRAINING TIPS

Latest Show News & Information

view all show news

MORE LATEST SHOW NEWS

Featured Videos

view all videos | upload your own



Check Out
Our Classifieds

Photo Galleries

view all photos | upload your own


Sponsored By
PleasureHorse.com Classifieds

Business Updates

view all updates

MORE BUSINESS UPDATES

Classified Showcase

view all classifieds | add listing

Foal Showcase

view all foals | submit your foal

Resource Center

view all resource news
  • BI Logo Disease Risks Remain as Fall Begins

    Fall booster vaccines should be considered as a part of your overall vaccination protocol.

  • horse eating hay GASTRIC ULCERS

    Fix Ulcers with Forgage – The horse has evolved as a grazing animal; forage plays a pivotal role in equine health…

MORE RESOURCE CENTER NEWS

Collegiate Corner

view all collegiate news
  • unnamed IHSA announces new Logo
    Fairfield, Conn. Feb. 12, 2018 - The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) is proud to announce the launch of their modern new logo
  • IHSA Announces Highlights of Annual Board Meeting

    The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) held their annual board meeting in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 3-6. The 55-member board met in general session

MORE COLLEGIATE CORNER NEWS