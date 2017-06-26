Zone 12 is Set to Kick Off the 2017 European Paint Horse Championships

[source: APHA.com]

The final Paint Horse Championship show of the year is headed to Gut Matheshof show grounds in Kreuth, Germany. The 2017 European Paint Horse Championship show hosted by Zone 12, will take place August 27–September 2.

This year’s show is expecting contestants from at least 14 European countries and Israel. Exhibitors and horse owners must reside in Europe to be eligible for the Paint Horse Championship classes, which are selected by show management. The European Paint Horse Championship was the largest APHA show last year excluding the APHA World Show.

EuroPaint Zone Championship winners receive custom Gist Silversmith trophy buckles; medallions are presented to second-through-sixth-place recipients. The following 15 specially selected classes will be offered at the 2017 EuroPaint Horse Championship Show:

Youth Solid Paint-Bred Showmanship

Youth Solid Paint-Bred Western Horsemanship

Youth Halter Mares

Youth Hunter Under Saddle

Youth Trail

Amateur Solid Paint-Bred Showmanship

Amateur Solid Paint-Bred Western Pleasure

Amateur Trail

Amateur Senior Halter Mares

Amateur Junior Western Pleasure

Solid Paint-Bred Green Trail

Solid Paint-Bred Green Western Pleasure

Green Hunter Under Saddle

Junior Trail

To learn more about the 2017 European Paint Horse Championships, visit the show’s website. For full eligibility requirements pertaining to Paint Horse Championship classes, click here.





