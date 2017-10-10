Young Ranch Riders Fundraise Their Way To Congress

The prestige of the All American Quarter Horse Congress brings owners, breeders, exhibitors and enthusiasts from around the world to Columbus, Ohio each year. From newborns to the most experienced riders in the industry, the Congress is a bucket list item for many with equine roots.

Those roots mean everything to a group of young girls from upstate New York who fundraised their way to the Congress.

Brynn Tyler (9), Isabella Barber (11), Laura Larmon (12), Aurianna Hollister (13), and Bethany Tyler (18) of the Eastern Mountain Ranch Horse Association (EMRHA) raised the more than $2,000 they needed to make a weekend trip to Columbus just to experience the magic of the Cutting and Reining events.





