Young Appaloosa Exhibitors Earn Top Honors at World Show

Press Release

Young Appaloosa exhibitors and owners competed at the 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show. Where the most colorful and talented Appaloosas gathered at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, June 26-July 1, 2017.for the most prestigious youth event in the Appaloosa industry.

The annual 6-day event showcases the most talented Appaloosas and equestrian youths hours of training competing for the coveted honors and amazing prizes in more than 79 classes including cattle, western, English, jumping, games, reining and halter. Some of the industry’s most exciting competitions are uniquely Appaloosa events such as the Rope Race and the horse-against-horse Nez Perce Stake Race. Select Walk-Trot classes, such as Walk-Trot Western Pleasure and Walk-Trot Trail.

The 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show award winners are:

High-Point & Reserve, 12 & Under: High Point: Maggie Leigh Harrell; Reserve: Abigail Bicknell

High-Point & Reserve High-Point Youth 13-15: High Point: Jacqueline Frimodt; Reserve: Jenna Chiarella

High-Point & Reserve, 16-18: High Point: Casey Marie Temple; Reserve: Elizabeth Horn

ApHC All-Around Youth: Casey Marie Temple

Overall High-Point Youth: Casey Marie Temple

High-Point & Reserve Walk-Trot Youth 10 & Under: High-Point: Camille Elise Kennedy; Reserve: Olive Holm

High-Point 18 & Under Equitation Rider: Casey Marie Temple

High-Point & Reserve Novice 18 & Under: High-Point: Lori Girrbach; Reserve: Ally Jean Burgess

Overall High Point Youth Games Exhibitor: Madeline Gregory

Zippos Sensation High Point Youth Over Fences Award: Dawson Simpson

Elite Custom Saddles Youth Ranch Horse Awards: First Place: Teresa Job, riding Highly Spotageous, Second Place: Dawson Simpson, riding Patriotic Stopper

For more information about the Appaloosa Horse Club and its events, please visit www.appaloosa.com or call ApHC at 208-882-5578.





