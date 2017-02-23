Yearling Classes added to the Elite Halter Futurity at the Quarter Horse Congress

Press Release

A new slate of yearling halter classes have been added to the 2017 All American Quarter Horse Congress, October 3-29 in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are pleased to announce, after a successful weanling futurity, the All American Quarter Horse Congress and the Elite Halter Futurity will be offering six Yearling Halter Futurity classes this year in addition to the Weanling Halter Futurity classes. Last year we had great numbers and the response was very positive. We are once again looking forward to working with Jennifer Sheriff and the Elite Halter Futurity,” said Dr. Scott Myers, OQHA CEO.

“After the tremendous turnout last year, I am excited to add the Yearling Futurity to the halter classes. We have some new and exciting things in store for 2017,” said Jennifer Sheriff. “One of our goals with a total of twelve futurity classes (six Limited Open & six Non-Pro) is to promote and reward the Non-Pro Owner/Exhibitor. We welcome more color breed participation in the Elite Halter Futurity classes this year with the date change of the APHA World Show. Top color breeds will have additional bonuses and prizes.”

With only six classes in 2016 the Elite Halter Futurity paid out over $75,000 in cash and prizes along with a year’s use of an Elite 3 Horse trailer.

The Elite Halter Futurity is open to AQHA, APHA, PHBA, ApHC & ABRA stallions. All weanlings and yearlings sired by enrolled stallions will be eligible to show.

Visit www.EliteHalterFuturity.com for a current list of enrolled stallions, stallion enrollment deadlines, and forms.

Contact Jennifer Sheriff at 641.530.1377 or email: EliteHalterFuturity@gmail.com





