Winners Crowned at 2017 Western Canadian Paint Horse Championships
November 9th, 2017 9:24 PM | No Comments
[source: APHA.com]
The Western Canadian Paint Horse Championship was a hit August 3-6 taking place in conjunction with the Zone 10 Show in Ponoka, Alberta.
Class winners received beautiful Gist Silversmiths buckles, and medallions were presented to second–sixth place; awards are courtesy APHA. Zone 10 includes Alberta, Manitoba, North West Territories, Saskatchewan and Yukon.
Congratulations to the following Paints and their connections:
(based on unofficial results)
- Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure: Plentylicious, owned and exhibited by Carolyn Goodfellow
- Amateur Western Pleasure: Zipintomy Appointment, owned and exhibited by Barb Hazell
- Senior Western Pleasure: Supremely Addicted, exhibited by Deserie Rieu, owned by Greg Gavelin
- Youth Western Pleasure 14-18: Love My Charisma, exhibited by Tessy Rupert
- Novice Amateur Western Horsemanship: Simply Encountered, exhibited by Devon Smith, owned by Cathy Glover
- Youth Hunter Under Saddle 14-18: Love My Charisma, exhibited by Tessy Rupert, owned by Marcel Rupert
- Amateur Hunter Under Saddle: Fancy N Titefitnjeans, owned and exhibited by Lorena Pahl
- Junior Hunter Under Saddle: Only The Best Choclat, exhibited by Deserie Rieu, owned by Dannell Charbonneau
- Solid Paint-Bred Hunter Under Saddle: LP Tallented Cowboy, exhibited by Nicole Gauthier, owned by Mikayla Sinclair
- Amateur Walk-Trot Showmanship: I Want A Cowboy, exhibited by Kirsten Lemieux, owned by Debby Zad
- Amateur Halter Geldings: Hes A Lopin Addiction, exhibited by Caitlyn Malyk, owned by Laura Malyk
- Youth Halter Geldings: Dont Ask Me, owned and exhibited by Hallie Malcolm
- Aged Geldings: SPP So Saint Telusive, owned and exhibited by April Greening-Romeo
- Aged Mares: Crusin For Cocktails, owned and exhibited by Shelley Pregitzer
To learn more about the Western Canadian Paint Horse Championship and the Zone 10 show, visit the show’s website. For full eligibility rules pertaining to the Paint Horse Championship classes, click here.
Leave a Reply