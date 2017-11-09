Winners Crowned at 2017 Western Canadian Paint Horse Championships

[source: APHA.com]

The Western Canadian Paint Horse Championship was a hit August 3-6 taking place in conjunction with the Zone 10 Show in Ponoka, Alberta.

Class winners received beautiful Gist Silversmiths buckles, and medallions were presented to second–sixth place; awards are courtesy APHA. Zone 10 includes Alberta, Manitoba, North West Territories, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Congratulations to the following Paints and their connections:

(based on unofficial results)

Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure: Plentylicious, owned and exhibited by Carolyn Goodfellow

Amateur Western Pleasure: Zipintomy Appointment, owned and exhibited by Barb Hazell

Senior Western Pleasure: Supremely Addicted, exhibited by Deserie Rieu, owned by Greg Gavelin

Youth Western Pleasure 14-18: Love My Charisma, exhibited by Tessy Rupert

Novice Amateur Western Horsemanship: Simply Encountered, exhibited by Devon Smith, owned by Cathy Glover

Youth Hunter Under Saddle 14-18: Love My Charisma, exhibited by Tessy Rupert, owned by Marcel Rupert

Amateur Hunter Under Saddle: Fancy N Titefitnjeans, owned and exhibited by Lorena Pahl

Junior Hunter Under Saddle: Only The Best Choclat, exhibited by Deserie Rieu, owned by Dannell Charbonneau

Solid Paint-Bred Hunter Under Saddle: LP Tallented Cowboy, exhibited by Nicole Gauthier, owned by Mikayla Sinclair

Amateur Walk-Trot Showmanship: I Want A Cowboy, exhibited by Kirsten Lemieux, owned by Debby Zad

Amateur Halter Geldings: Hes A Lopin Addiction, exhibited by Caitlyn Malyk, owned by Laura Malyk

Youth Halter Geldings: Dont Ask Me, owned and exhibited by Hallie Malcolm

Aged Geldings: SPP So Saint Telusive, owned and exhibited by April Greening-Romeo

Aged Mares: Crusin For Cocktails, owned and exhibited by Shelley Pregitzer To learn more about the Western Canadian Paint Horse Championship and the Zone 10 show, visit the show’s website. For full eligibility rules pertaining to the Paint Horse Championship classes, click here.





