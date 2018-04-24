Western Pleasure Super Sires to Accept Late Entries for the 4/5 YO Non Pro Trail

Western Pleasure Super Sires announced April 24th that they will accept late entries for the Non Pro 4/5YO Trail Class with a minimal late fee. Entries were due by April 10th for the event but will now be accepted up until May 18th at 3:00 PM which is the day before the class will show during the SOQHA Madness Show.

With a guaranteed first place check of $5,000 this is an event all non pro trail exhibitors will want to be entered in.

The remaining Western Pleasure Super Sire classes, (3YO Non Pro and Limited Non Pro Pleasure and Non Pro Yearling Longe Line) will be again held Saturday, June 30th 2018 during the Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity in Berrien Springs. Entries for these classes are due by June 10th.

The Western Pleasure Super Sires was developed to foster Western Pleasure riders of all skill levels in all competitions and support the breeding of quality bloodlines for future Western Pleasure show horses for those riders. The Western Pleasure Super Sires events showcase the offspring of this exclusive Western Pleasure stallion program for cash and other prizes in annual competition for Non Pro exhibitors. Western Pleasure Super Sires is committed to promoting modern Western Pleasure riding for all riders and quality Western Pleasure bloodlines for all breeds.

To learn more about this fantastic program, and to see if your horse is eligible to compete visit www.westernpleasuresupersires.com






