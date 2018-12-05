Western Pleasure Super Sires Announce New Classes to be Held at Congress

The Western Peasure Super Sires anounced today their new classes and venues for the 2019 season. In the past six years this program has paid out over $380K to the eligible get of it’s enrolled stallions.

The following three (3) classes will be held in conjunction with the

All American Quarter Horse Congress:

NEW! Open 2 Year Old Western Pleasure - Purse TBD . To be held in conjunction with the 2 Year Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity

Open 2 Year Old Western Pleasure - . To be held in conjunction with the 2 Year Old Maiden Open Western Pleasure Futurity Non-Pro Open 4&5 Year Old Trail Class - $5,000 to 1st place! To be held in conjunction with the Congress 4 & 5 Year Old Non Pro Trail Stakes

NEW! Non-Pro Open Hunter Under Saddle Longe-Line - $5,000 to 1st place! To be held in conjunction with the Congress Non Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line Stakes foals by active Hunter Under Saddle Super Sires are eligible. Exhibitors may show two entries in Longe Line classes The following three classes will continue building a tradition at the

Tom Powers Triple Challenge:

Non-Pro Open Yearling Western Pleasure Longe-Line - $5,000 to 1st place! Exhibitors may show two entries in Longe Line classes

Non-Pro Open 3 Year Old Western Pleasure - $10,000 to 1st place!

Non-Pro Limited 3 Year Old Western Pleasure - $10,000 to 1st place!

Be sure to visit Western Pleasure Super Sires online to see if you horse is by a nominated stallion and for more details, entry deadlione and entry forms.





