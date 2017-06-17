Western Canadian Paint Horse Championship returns to Zone 10

[source: APHA.com]

The 2017 Western Canadian Paint Horse Championship and Zone 10 Show are set to kick off August 3-6 in Ponoka, Alberta.

The prestigious, six-judge show offers a full slate of APHA classes and futurities.

Any APHA exhibitor may enter the zone show’s classes. However, only Zone 10 members and horse owners—who include residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and Northwest Territories—may show in the Paint Horse Championship classes.

The Zone 10 Coordinating Committee invites everyone to attend Zone 10’s 15th anniversary celebration on August 4. Following the afternoon’s futurity classes, there will be a dinner from Elite catering and a cash bar. Futurity winners will be presented with their awards and the Yearling Challenge winners will be announced. Tickets can be purchased at the show.

Paint Horse Championship winners receive custom Gist Silversmith trophy buckles, and medallions are presented to second-through-sixth-place recipients. Classes scheduled for the 2017 Western Canadian Paint Horse Championship are:

Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure

Amateur Western Pleasure

Senior Western Pleasure

Youth Western Pleasure 14-18

Novice Amateur Western Horsemanship

Youth Solid Paint-Bred Trail

Youth Hunter Under Saddle 14-18

Amateur Hunter Under Saddle

Junior Hunter Under Saddle

Solid Paint-Bred Hunter Under Saddle

Amateur Walk-Trot Showmanship

Amateur Halter Geldings

Youth Halter Geldings

Aged Geldings

Aged Mares

To learn more about the Western Canadian Paint Horse Championship and the Zone 10 show, visit the show’s website. For full eligibility rules pertaining to the Paint Horse Championship classes, click here.





