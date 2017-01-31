WCHA Breeder’s Championship and Big Money Futurities Coming to the APHA World Show

Press Release

APHA is pleased to announce that the World Conformation Horse Association’s Breeder’s Championship and Big Money Futurities are taking place in conjunction with the APHA World Championship Show September 23–24, 2017.

The all-breed futurities will be managed by WCHA—all registered Western stock horse breeds are welcome. The event will take place in the Watt Arena at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas; judges will be announced soon. In addition to great competition, the event includes vendors, an exhibitor party and the first-ever WCHA/APHA Ranch Horse Challenge.

Stallion nominations for the 2017 WCHA futurity are now being accepted. Watch conformationhorse.com for more news, entry forms and other information or follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/WorldConformationHorse/.

The APHA World Championship Show is the premier competition for Paint Horses, offering championship titles, cash awards and amazing prizes in nearly 300 classes. It’s home to all Open and Amateur world championship classes, added-money and futurity events, the Colors of the Season Gift Show and much more. Check out all the details online at apha.com/oawcs.





