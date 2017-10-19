Watch the Free Lucas Oil World Webcast

Can’t make it to Oklahoma City to watch this year’s Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show? Simply go to www.aqha.com/worldshow and watch the free live webcast, presented by Bank of America. The 2017 Lucas Oil World is November 2-18 at the State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, and viewers can enjoy the live streaming of events in both the Jim Norick and Performance arenas.

AQHA has partnered with Equine Promotion of Whitesboro, Texas, as the videographer and webcaster for these events. Founded by Jeremy Olsen, Equine Promotion provides services to National Reining Horse and National Reined Cow Horse association events, including the NRHA Derby and Futurity and NRCHA Derby and Snaffle Bit Futurity.





