PleasureHorse.com > Latest Show News > Watch the Congress 2019 Page for Photo Galleries, News, Results and more!!!

Watch the Congress 2019 Page for Photo Galleries, News, Results and more!!!

October 18th, 2019 12:10 AM | No Comments
IMG_0445

Jay Starnes wins the 2019 2YO Open Western Pleasure Stakes class on Never Have I Ever

Be sure to keep an eye on our 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress Page where you can find all the latest news, results, photos, and more!  Running from October 1st  to the 27th, the Congress is celebrating it’s 53rd Anniversary with all the fanfare you’d expect from the largest single-breed show in the world.

Stories and photos are being uploaded multiple times per day so check back often!!

 

 



Leave a Reply