Virginia hosts 2017 Northeast Paint Horse Championship in April

[source: APHA.com/Paint Horse Journal]

The Northeast Paint Horse Championship is heading to a new venue for 2017. This year, the show takes place April 15–16 in conjunction with the Virginia Paint Horse Club’s Colors of Spring Show in Lexington, Virginia.

The move to a two-judge show is a new spin on APHA’s popular championship show program—designed to attract new exhibitors, it’s the hope of show managers that the smaller, less-intimidating atmosphere of a two-judge show will help encourage new participants to come out and give it a try.

APHA sponsors class awards for 15 events, selected by the individual show. Champions receive custom Gist Silversmiths trophy buckles, and second- through sixth-place winners earn keepsake medallions.

“The Virginia Paint Horse Club is very excited to host the 2017 Northeast Paint Horse Championship,” Co-Manager Alison Umberger said. “We hope the two-judge format will make this program more accessible to local exhibitors. These classes give everyone from beginners to long-time Zone 7 exhibitors the opportunity to compete for beautiful buckles and medallions for a relatively low entry fee. In addition, we will be offering Rookie Youth and Rookie Amateur awards for exhibitors new to APHA. We would like to thank APHA and the Zone 7 Committee for the opportunity to pilot the Northeast Championship classes.”

The 2017 Northeast Paint Horse Championship classes are:

Youth Walk-Trot Showmanship

Novice Youth Hunt-Seat Equitation

Youth Western Horsemanship

Youth Hunter Under Saddle

Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure

Novice Amateur Western Pleasure

Amateur Showmanship

Amateur Ranch Riding

Amateur Walk-Trot Solid Paint-Bred Western Pleasure

Amateur Solid Paint-Bred Showmanship

Open Hunter Under Saddle

Open Western Pleasure

Open Trail

Open Halter Mares

Open Halter Geldings

“Competing for recognition as a 2017 Northeast Paint Horse Champion is a great opportunity for exhibitors and horses who aren’t able to participate at APHA’s World Championship Show. If you live in the Northeast, from Virginia to Maine, you are welcome to join us. If you have considered APHA shows but are reluctant to participate due to concerns of cost or competition, we encourage you to give this show a try,” Co-Manager David Lands said. “We are looking for new champions!”

Show managers for the event are David Lands and Alison Umberger; the show secretary is Connie Knight. Pre-entries are accepted; find out more at virginiapainthorseclub.org.





