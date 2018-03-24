Two New Awards Announced for 2018 Sun Circuit
Level 1 champions at the 2018 Sun Circuit are in for a nice surprise!
The Arizona Sun Circuit just announced that level one circuit champions in L1 Amateur Western Pleasure, L1 Select Amateur Western Pleasure, L1 Amateur Horsemanship, L1 Select Amateur Western Pleasure, L1 Select Showmanship, L1 Amateur Showmanship, L1 Amateur Hunter Saddle, L1 Amateur Hunt Seat Equitation, L1 Amateur Reining and L1 Amateur Western Riding will receive a stunning custom ring from Sami Fine Jewelry. Thank you Sami Fine Jewelry for your sponsorship of these level 1 classes.
In addition the Circuit Champion Youth Cowhorse to win this beautiful KO saddle.
Sun Circuit wished to says a big thank you to this group of sponsors for their support of the Youth Cow Horse event.
Barnett Burger Kings – Kristin Thiem
Kevin Stallings
Shadd Parkinson
Trent Pedersen
Brad and Mindy Barkemeyer
Phillip Ralls
Jake Cruzan
Kelby and Abby Phillips
Les and Leann Oswald
Cushing Performance Horses
