Two Amateurs presented with KindredBio Academic Scholarships at the 2017 APHA World Show

[source: APHA.com]

Two Amateur exhibitors were rewarded for their academic achievements during the 2017 APHA World Championship Show. APHA members Angie Esselman and Lindsey Valdiviez each received $2,000 academic scholarship from Kindred BioSciences Inc. to use toward college tuition, books and supplies.

Angie Esselman of Hamburg, Minnesota, is currently attending the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine, with goals to become an equine sports medicine practitioner. Despite hours of studying and externships, she still has time to show her Paint Horse, Take Me Fancy, at APHA events like the Worldwide Paint Horse Congress.

“The Paint industry has been great to show in and has been a great way to meet new people and gain experience to exhibit my horse,” Angie said. “It is such an honor to be chosen for the first year of this scholarship being offered; it helps immensely with tuition and veterinary school and is just such a huge honor for me. Thank you to KindredBio and APHA for allowing the opportunity for this scholarship.”

Lindsey Valdiviez of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is a biochemistry student at Baylor University; she plans to continue her education as a medical student after she graduates in 2018 and hopes to become a pediatric plastic surgeon.

Lindsey and her Paint, Knockin Em All Out, have been a member of the Missouri Paint Horse Club since 2007. Competing in the Youth, Amateur and Open divisions, they have won numerous Registers of Merit.

“It’s so nice that APHA can help me get through school in more than one way. I love the appreciation that they’re showing for people majoring in sciences,” Lindsey said. “I’d like to thank KindredBio because they obviously have a passion for medicines for animals, not just horses; it’s really cool that they’re encouraging young adults like myself to continue that passion. Also, thanks to APHA for dedicating so much to higher levels of education such as the Youth World scholarships and this new scholarship. I think it’s so awesome that they really do care about our futures.”

KindredBio’s mission is to offer animal family members the same innovative, breakthrough medicines enjoyed by humans. In keeping with this mission, the company joined APHA as a 2017 Continuing Education/Science Scholarship Sponsor to provide scholarship opportunities for qualified APHA members. To qualify for the scholarship, candidates were required to:

Be an APHA member in good standing, age 19 or older as of January 1, 2017

Be pursuing a degree in the science field

Maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher

Hold a current APHA Amateur card and regional club membership

Applications were collected between March 27 and August 1, 2017. Scholarship recipients were selected by a review team made up of APHA board and staff members as well as a KindredBio representative. Recipients were notified of their selection in August, and the scholarships were presented in a September 24 ceremony at the APHA World Show.

Entries were evaluated based upon their checklist criteria; education and long-term aspirations; leadership, awards, and community involvement; and their Paint Horse industry involvement.

“KindredBio is honored to partner with the APHA to support the horse and the promotion of science. It takes hard work, hours of practice and discipline for riders to partner with their horse and execute in the show ring; the same kind of drive and passion that is needed for education and science,” said KindredBio’s Director of Veterinary Affairs Valentine Williams, D.V.M., MS, Diplomate ACVS. “KindredBio is proud to support the next generation of equine-focused students achieve their goals.”

APHA Director of Amateur Activities Savanna Robbins is excited for this opportunity to celebrate these exhibitors as well.

“We are thrilled to award these scholarships to these dedicated and brilliant Amateur Paint Horse members,” she said. “We know there is a bright future ahead for these young women and cannot wait to see how they improve the life of others through their tenacity and compassion.”





