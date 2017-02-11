Top AQHA Shows in 2016

[source: AQHA.com]

From early spring in Arizona to the tail end of the year in Florida, AQHA members turned out in droves to support shows and circuits across the United States. Combined, the top-10 AQHA circuits saw 96,750 entries in 2016. New this year, AQHA recognizes the top shows in the Equestrians With Disabilities, Level 1, Introductory and dressage categories.

“We want to congratulate the show management teams behind these top shows. These teams work hard to provide exhibitor satisfaction and their dedication translated into their show being a major destination for competitors,” said AQHA Chief Show Officer Pete Kyle.

“It’s also exciting to look at this list of shows and see both the East and West coasts represented, with shows from up north and down south, spanning spring, summer, fall and winter,” Kyle added.

Top AQHA Circuits:

Arizona Sun Country Circuit, Scottsdale, Arizona

Oklahoma Redbud Spectacular, Oklahoma City

Big A Circuit, Conyers, Georgia

Silver Dollar Circuit, Las Vegas

SOQHA The Madness Circuit, Wilmington, Ohio

Oregon Summer Classic, Central Point, Oregon

Florida Gold Coast Quarter Horse Show, Tampa, Florida

All American Quarter Horse Congress, Columbus, Ohio

Region Six Super Six Series, West Springfield, Massachusetts

Michigan Mini Circuit, East Lansing, Michigan

Top Equestrians With Disabilities Show:

Chisholm Challenge at the Fort Worth Stock Show, Fort Worth, Texas

Top Level 1 Shows:

Keystone Quarter Horse Show, Centre Hall, Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Quarter Horse Association All-Novice Clinic and Show, Centre Hall

Northern Michigan Quarter Horse Show, Midland, Michigan

Massachusetts Quarter Horse Association All-Novice Show, Northampton, Massachusetts

Northern Ohio Quarter Horse Association Spring Extravaganza, Findlay, Ohio

North Carolina Quarter Horse Association Spring Fun All-Novice Show, Colfax, North Carolina

Area 3 Summer Quarter Horse Show, Orangeville, Ontario

Region One Scholarship Show, Monroe, Washington

Scott TWP Volunteer Fire Department Horse Show, Harlansburg, Pennsylvania

Border Belt Horseman’s Association Spring Fling, Raleigh, North Carolina

Top Introductory Shows:

Centre County Grange Fair (April), Centre Hall, Pennsylvania

Centre County Grange Fair (August), Centre Hall

Francis Field Youth, New Lenox, Illinois

Mississippi Congress, Canton, Mississippi

Champlain Valley Horse Show, New Haven, Vermont

Valley Riders Saddle Club, Franklin, Indiana

Maple Hill Feed and Farm, Iron River, Wisconsin,

Lake Superior Quarter Horse Association Youth Team Show, Ironwood, Michigan

Spring Valley Ranch, Ironwood

Raise the Roof, Gaylord, Michigan

Top Dressage Shows:

Florida Dressage Concours, Venice, Florida

Dressage Under the Oaks (May), Weirsdale, Florida

Dressage Under the Oaks (June), Weirsdale

Fall Dressage Concours, Venice

Dressage Under the Oaks (September), Weirsdale

Canterbury Cinco de Mayo, Newberry, Florida

Jubilee Dressage, Newberry

April Dressage Concours, Venice

March Magic Dressage, Williamston, North Dakota

Dressage Under the Oaks (January), Weirsdale

Summer Sizzler Dressage, Newberry

Kansas Dressage and Eventing, Hutchinson, Kansas

Labor of Love Dressage, Pinehurst, North Carolina

COL. Bengt Memorial Championship, Lexington, Virginia

North Carolina Dressage and Combined Training Association Capital Dressage, Raleigh, North Carolina

Poplar Place May Dressage, Hamilton, Georgia

Suncoast Sunburn Classic, Tampa, Florida

Total AQHA show entries will be available to view in the 2016 AQHA Annual Report, which will be posted in March.

Some Level 1 competitors will want to take a close look at the top-10 shows list. A Level 1 competitor can compete with a horse that he or she does not own; however, the top-10 shows/circuits require exhibitors to be the owner or related to the owner of the horse or have an AQHA show lease or permit. If the top-10 show does not allow permits, an AQHA show lease must be on file with AQHA. Go to www.aqha.com/forms to download a show lease.





