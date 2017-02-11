Top AQHA Shows in 2016
[source: AQHA.com]
From early spring in Arizona to the tail end of the year in Florida, AQHA members turned out in droves to support shows and circuits across the United States. Combined, the top-10 AQHA circuits saw 96,750 entries in 2016. New this year, AQHA recognizes the top shows in the Equestrians With Disabilities, Level 1, Introductory and dressage categories.
“We want to congratulate the show management teams behind these top shows. These teams work hard to provide exhibitor satisfaction and their dedication translated into their show being a major destination for competitors,” said AQHA Chief Show Officer Pete Kyle.
“It’s also exciting to look at this list of shows and see both the East and West coasts represented, with shows from up north and down south, spanning spring, summer, fall and winter,” Kyle added.
Top AQHA Circuits:
- Arizona Sun Country Circuit, Scottsdale, Arizona
- Oklahoma Redbud Spectacular, Oklahoma City
- Big A Circuit, Conyers, Georgia
- Silver Dollar Circuit, Las Vegas
- SOQHA The Madness Circuit, Wilmington, Ohio
- Oregon Summer Classic, Central Point, Oregon
- Florida Gold Coast Quarter Horse Show, Tampa, Florida
- All American Quarter Horse Congress, Columbus, Ohio
- Region Six Super Six Series, West Springfield, Massachusetts
- Michigan Mini Circuit, East Lansing, Michigan
Top Equestrians With Disabilities Show:
- Chisholm Challenge at the Fort Worth Stock Show, Fort Worth, Texas
Top Level 1 Shows:
- Keystone Quarter Horse Show, Centre Hall, Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Quarter Horse Association All-Novice Clinic and Show, Centre Hall
- Northern Michigan Quarter Horse Show, Midland, Michigan
- Massachusetts Quarter Horse Association All-Novice Show, Northampton, Massachusetts
- Northern Ohio Quarter Horse Association Spring Extravaganza, Findlay, Ohio
- North Carolina Quarter Horse Association Spring Fun All-Novice Show, Colfax, North Carolina
- Area 3 Summer Quarter Horse Show, Orangeville, Ontario
- Region One Scholarship Show, Monroe, Washington
- Scott TWP Volunteer Fire Department Horse Show, Harlansburg, Pennsylvania
- Border Belt Horseman’s Association Spring Fling, Raleigh, North Carolina
Top Introductory Shows:
- Centre County Grange Fair (April), Centre Hall, Pennsylvania
- Centre County Grange Fair (August), Centre Hall
- Francis Field Youth, New Lenox, Illinois
- Mississippi Congress, Canton, Mississippi
- Champlain Valley Horse Show, New Haven, Vermont
- Valley Riders Saddle Club, Franklin, Indiana
- Maple Hill Feed and Farm, Iron River, Wisconsin,
- Lake Superior Quarter Horse Association Youth Team Show, Ironwood, Michigan
- Spring Valley Ranch, Ironwood
- Raise the Roof, Gaylord, Michigan
Top Dressage Shows:
- Florida Dressage Concours, Venice, Florida
- Dressage Under the Oaks (May), Weirsdale, Florida
- Dressage Under the Oaks (June), Weirsdale
- Fall Dressage Concours, Venice
- Dressage Under the Oaks (September), Weirsdale
- Canterbury Cinco de Mayo, Newberry, Florida
- Jubilee Dressage, Newberry
- April Dressage Concours, Venice
- March Magic Dressage, Williamston, North Dakota
- Dressage Under the Oaks (January), Weirsdale
- Summer Sizzler Dressage, Newberry
- Kansas Dressage and Eventing, Hutchinson, Kansas
- Labor of Love Dressage, Pinehurst, North Carolina
- COL. Bengt Memorial Championship, Lexington, Virginia
- North Carolina Dressage and Combined Training Association Capital Dressage, Raleigh, North Carolina
- Poplar Place May Dressage, Hamilton, Georgia
- Suncoast Sunburn Classic, Tampa, Florida
Total AQHA show entries will be available to view in the 2016 AQHA Annual Report, which will be posted in March.
Some Level 1 competitors will want to take a close look at the top-10 shows list. A Level 1 competitor can compete with a horse that he or she does not own; however, the top-10 shows/circuits require exhibitors to be the owner or related to the owner of the horse or have an AQHA show lease or permit. If the top-10 show does not allow permits, an AQHA show lease must be on file with AQHA. Go to www.aqha.com/forms to download a show lease.
