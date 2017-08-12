Tom Powers Futurity Releases Final Results and Payouts

Lazy Hazy Summer Showcation



APHA/PtHA Approved 2 day 4 Judge Event. Hi-Point Awards for all divisions and 3 added money Sweepstakes Classes. MTSU Livestock Center, Murfreesboro TN. Contact Linda Krieg 615-653-7157 or Carmen Lay 615-796-1572. Additional information go to Volunteerstatepintoorg.com