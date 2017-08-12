Tom Powers Futurity Releases Final Results and Payouts
The finalized results and payouts from the Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity are now available. Every year we’re onsite at the event to bring you the latest results, photos, and news as it happened, with final purse amounts released a few weeks after. Many thanks to the Tom Powers team who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make it one of the best futurities of the year!
Click here to view the final results and payouts: 2017 Tom Powers Futurity Results and Payouts FINAL
For additional 2017 Tom Powers coverage, visit our Tom Powers page.
