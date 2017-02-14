Tom Powers Futurity Announces 2017 Dates

The Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity has announced their dates for 2017 along with the judging lineup.

Judges will be Brett Clark, Buddy Fisher, Mike Hawkins, and Wayne Holt.

Horses will be allowed on the grounds as early as June 23rd, with the NSBA Pre-Futurity Show taking place June 25-26. The main event will June 28-July 2, and the annual Yearling Stakes Sale will be held Saturday, July 1.

To keep up with the latest news and announcements, visit their official website.





