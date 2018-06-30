A Powerful Start
A sampling of stars that debuted in the Tom Powers Stakes Sale Maiden 2YO Class
by Robyn Duplisea
The Tom Powers Triple Challenge Yearling Stakes Sale draws some of the best young prospects in the world. Outstanding bloodlines are matched by the natural, raw talent, and many of these horses end up in just the right program to take that talent and develop a champion.
The 2YO Maiden class debuted in 2012 and since then, many of the horses that have gotten a start in this class have gone on to be stars in the show pen. From the rail to trail, many of these horses have already built careers that deserve a second look.
We saw them first in Berrien Springs.
READ THE FULL ARTICLE IN THE JUNE TOM POWERS ISSUE OF SHOW HORSE TODAY
Leave a Reply