Three new features expand the Platinum Breeders Futurity program popularity for 2018

[source: APHA.com]

Following on the heels of a successful 2017 Breeders’ Futurity Platinum program—which awarded $73,000 to Non-Pro halter exhibitors in this elite weanling halter futurity—a few landmark program modifications will make the Platinum program bigger and better in 2018.

Effective immediately, the Platinum Stallion Subscription payment is now payable in two installments. To make a stallion’s 2018 foals Platinum eligible, the first payment is due by December 31, 2017, and the second by April 1, 2018.

First time-Platinum stallions are invited to enroll in the program for 2018 at the founding stallion rate of $5,000—this is a $1,000 discount on the total payment for new Platinum stallions. To qualify for this discount, stallions’ first payments must be received by December 31, 2017.

The Platinum Non-Pro Futurity’s payouts have also been restructured: now, total payouts will be split based on actual participation in the Regular Registry and Solid Paint-Bred division classes.

“Working with the Platinum Breeders’ Futurity Task Force, we have implemented several modifications that will help build this program into the future and ensure the continuation of large payouts to those who show in this elite Non-Pro weanling halter futurity at the APHA World Show,” Director of Breeders’ Trust/Breeders’ Futurity Matt Arias said. “We have had lots of interest from prospective new stallions joining the program. The 2018 Breeders’ Futurity Platinum is going to be the program to be involved in for every Paint halter enthusiast.”

The Details: Make Your Stallion Platinum Eligible

Breeders’ Trust Subscribed: The stallion must have been subscribed into the Breeders’ Trust for the 2017 breeding season.

Platinum Stallion Subscription Payments: Annual Platinum stallion subscription payments are two separate payments, independent from your Breeders’ Trust subscription. Foundation Stallions pay $5,000 total; stallions new to the program for 2018 who enroll by December 31 lock in the founding stallion rate. Initial Payment must be postmarked by December 31, 2017 $2,500 for Founding Stallions and New Stallions Second Payment must be postmarked by April 1,2018 $2,500 for Founding Stallions and New Stallions Late fees apply if the initial or second payment is late: Total payment after January 1, 2018 $6,000 for Founding Stallions (can be paid 50% and other 50% due postmarked by April 1, 2018) $7,000 for New Stallions (can be paid 50% and other 50% due postmarked by April 1, 2018) Second Payment After April 1,2018 through May 15, 2018 The additional 50% due and a $1,000 penalty



If the second payment is not received by May 15, 2018 the stallion nominator will be subject to APHA suspension and legal action.

Questions? Contact Director of Breeders’ Trust/Breeders’ Futurity Matt Arias at marias@apha.com.





