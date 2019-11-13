The 2019 Lucas Oil Superhorse Contenders

By Jill J. Dunkel for The American Quarter Horse Journal

Earning an AQHA Superhorse title takes all the right ingredients – a quality breeding program, an equine athlete with talent and heart, and a solid trainer to bring it all together. It’s much like an experienced bartender mixing an exquisite cocktail.

AQHA Professional Horseman Chuck Briggs of Pilot Point, Texas, and owner Nancy Gulick of Montlake Farms LLC near Seattle teamed up to bring the perfect ingredients together in 2018. As a result, Nancy’s 2013 brown gelding, Blue Kahlua, also known as “Rocky,” earned the coveted Lucas Oil Superhorse award.

The Lucas Oil Superhorse title is awarded to the horse that earns the most points in three or more Level 3 events in three categories during the show. It is the highest honor presented to a horse at the show.

Blue Kahlua is one of 20 horses vying for the Superhorse title at the 2019 Lucas Oil World.

The contenders are:

Addatuddy Merada Nic, a 2013 bay mare owned by Tracy L. Thede of Reinbeck, Iowa

Al Amaze You , a 2014 bay gelding owned by Jennifer Clark of Monon, Indiana

Al Wayz On Your Mind , a 2014 bay gelding owned by Gerri Leigh Pratt of Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Blue Kahlua, a 2013 brown gelding owned by Montlake Farms LLC of Seattle, Washington

Bowmans Metallic Cat , a 2012 red roan stallion owned by BMC Partners of Springfield, Tennessee

Catti Karoline , a 2013 black mare owned by Schumacher Quarter Horses of Howell, Nebraska

CT Show Me Your Guns , a 2013 gray stallion owned by Reid A. Hockenson of Nichols, Iowa

DGS Vintage , a 2014 bay stallion owned by Robin DeGraff of Port Clinton, Ohio

Dual Patron, a 2013 buckskin stallion owned by Bobby E. Lewis of Overbrook, Oklahoma

Hereicomagain, a 2013 brown mare owned by Katherine K. Tobin of Scottsdale, Arizona

Heres Jo Whizkey, a 2014 bay stallion owned by Corky and Joni Warren of Granbury, Texas

HVQ Bill Cody , a 2012 palomino stallion owned by Brent D. Johnson of Black River Falls, Wisconsin

KM Flat Out The Best, a 2015 red roan mare owned by Susan K. Johns of Scottsdale, Arizona

KR Fantallicka, a 2013 red roan stallion owned by 70 Ranch Performance Horses of Forg Morgan, Colorado

One Fine Vintage , a 2009 sorrel stallion owned by Robertson Ranches of Plymouth, California

Probably Roosters DD, a 2013 bay mare owned by Schumacher Quarter Horses of Howells, Nebraska

Snap Krackle Pop, a 2010 gray mare owned by Twylla Lynn Brown of Perry, Missouri

Whose Your Bay Bae , a 2014 bay gelding owned by Kelly M. Birkenholtz of Newton, Iowa

Wranglered, a 2011 buckskin stallion owned by Dell and Terri Hendricks of Tioga, Texas

Zip Up My Blumers, a 2010 brown mare owned by Lori Wilt of Shelbina, Missouri

View the latest 2019 Lucas Oil Superhorse standings.






